K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Short Interest Down 56.4% in February

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,400 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the January 31st total of 427,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.33. 1,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $25.63.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

