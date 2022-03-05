Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.70) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at GBX 408 ($5.47) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 847.49. The firm has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.23. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136 ($1.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 423.20 ($5.68). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 321.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 257.49.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

