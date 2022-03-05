Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, restated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) price target on shares of Kore Potash in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of KP2 opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.97. Kore Potash has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2 ($0.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £29.54 million and a PE ratio of -9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

