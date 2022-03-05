Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.250-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

Shares of KOP traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.18. 44,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,266. Koppers has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $595.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.75.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Koppers by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Koppers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Koppers by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Koppers by 119.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

