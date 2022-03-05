Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.28. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.