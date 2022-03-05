Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €29.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €29.20 ($32.81) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €41.88 ($47.06).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.