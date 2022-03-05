Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Robert W. Baird

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

