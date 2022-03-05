Knightscope Inc’s (NASDAQ:KSCP) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 8th

Knightscope’s (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 8th. Knightscope had issued 2,236,619 shares in its initial public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $22,366,190 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Knightscope’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:KSCP opened at $6.25 on Friday. Knightscope has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $27.50.
Knightscope Company Profile
