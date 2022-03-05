KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) Trading Down 38.5%

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR – Get Rating) dropped 38.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 525 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KLMR)

Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij NV engages in the provision of scheduled passenger air transportation services. It operates through the following business segments: Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other. The Network segment includes air transport of passengers and cargo activities. The Maintenance segment offers maintenance services including engine, component, and airfare maintenance.

