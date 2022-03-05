Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €99.00 by Warburg Research

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €99.00 ($111.24) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($107.87) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €101.50 ($114.04).

KGX opened at €66.96 ($75.24) on Thursday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a one year high of €81.82 ($91.93). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €84.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €88.81.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

