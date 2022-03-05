Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KGC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917,522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,868,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950,090 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,800,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,129,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,418 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

