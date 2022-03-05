Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGDEY remained flat at $$240.95 during midday trading on Friday. Kingdee International Software Group has a one year low of $227.12 and a one year high of $388.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.59.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of enterprise management software products. It operates its business through the following segments: Enterprise Resources Planning, Cloud Services, and Others.

