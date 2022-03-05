KeyCorp Lowers Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $160.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ambarella from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.00.

AMBA stock opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,287 shares of company stock worth $8,057,845. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,741,000 after purchasing an additional 62,409 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

