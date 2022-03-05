KeyCorp Increases SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $384.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $379.00 to $384.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $384.23.

SBAC stock opened at $330.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.93. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.82 and a beta of 0.40.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.21%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after acquiring an additional 352,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SBA Communications by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after acquiring an additional 245,174 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SBA Communications by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after acquiring an additional 328,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,759,000 after acquiring an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

