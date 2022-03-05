Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,042 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned about 2.84% of Kernel Group worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the second quarter worth about $2,679,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,770,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the third quarter valued at about $12,272,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Shares of KRNL opened at $9.75 on Friday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.