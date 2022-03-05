Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.01

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.01 and traded as low as $7.45. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 2,202 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

