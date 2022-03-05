Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.01

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.01 and traded as low as $7.45. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 2,202 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.
About Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.
