Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

KPTI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 507.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 147,858 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 95.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 84,363 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

