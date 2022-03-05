K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives C$48.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$34.00 on Wednesday. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$32.02 and a twelve month high of C$47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.91. The company has a market cap of C$363.02 million and a PE ratio of 38.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.52%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

