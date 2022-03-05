JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup lowered shares of JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS JSCPY opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.58. JSR has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
JSR Company Profile (Get Rating)
