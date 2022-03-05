JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,221,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.

