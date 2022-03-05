JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $32.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.86.
Shares of URBN opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $42.10.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 94,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after buying an additional 802,424 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.