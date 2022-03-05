JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $32.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Shares of URBN opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 94,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after buying an additional 802,424 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

