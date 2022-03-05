JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target to GBX 94

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 87 ($1.17) to GBX 94 ($1.26) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.12% from the stock’s current price.

CNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.34) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.50) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 90.17 ($1.21).

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 72.80 ($0.98) on Thursday. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 80 ($1.07). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 74.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.37. The company has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

