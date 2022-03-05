JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target to GBX 94

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 87 ($1.17) to GBX 94 ($1.26) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.12% from the stock’s current price.

CNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.34) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.50) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 90.17 ($1.21).

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 72.80 ($0.98) on Thursday. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 80 ($1.07). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 74.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.37. The company has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84.

About Centrica (Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Centrica (LON:CNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.