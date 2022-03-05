JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Price Target to $8.00

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

AVIR stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $478.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 20.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,396 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 208,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 162,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

