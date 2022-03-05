JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.45.

Shares of GFL opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

