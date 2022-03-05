JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Price Target to €20.25

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.00 ($22.47) to €20.25 ($22.75) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acerinox from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acerinox from €16.30 ($18.31) to €16.50 ($18.54) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Acerinox stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.65.

About Acerinox (Get Rating)

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

