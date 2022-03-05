JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €19.50 Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.91) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($20.79) price target on Engie in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) target price on Engie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on Engie in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.17) price objective on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.44 ($18.48).

Shares of Engie stock opened at €10.73 ($12.06) on Wednesday. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.03). The company’s fifty day moving average is €13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.80.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

