JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€137.00” Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($153.93) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($170.79) price objective on Safran in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) price objective on Safran in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safran has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €125.00 ($140.45).

SAF opened at €97.00 ($108.99) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €110.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €109.65. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($103.78).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

