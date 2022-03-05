Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 1,258 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,258 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $68,397.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,179 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $116,315.02.

On Monday, December 27th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $4,064,308.80.

On Monday, December 20th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $3,716,199.84.

On Monday, December 13th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total transaction of $3,815,833.12.

On Monday, December 6th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total transaction of $3,620,211.68.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $53.00 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 883.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 37,742 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,094,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,210 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

