Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. 35,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 87,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JOSMF. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.55 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, downgraded shares of Josemaria Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

