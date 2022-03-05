Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Joint alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JYNT. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87. The company has a market cap of $505.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 1.31. Joint has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Joint will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Joint by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Joint by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Joint by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Joint (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.