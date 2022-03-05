Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,946 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

NYSE JNJ opened at $169.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $153.13 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

