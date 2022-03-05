JOE (JOE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.78 Million

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002712 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, JOE has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $188.94 million and approximately $23.78 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00042203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.29 or 0.06626534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,030.07 or 0.99963191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002901 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 178,456,479 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

