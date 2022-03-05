JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JOAN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

JOANN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 211,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,150. JOANN has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. JOANN’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $513,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter valued at $8,778,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth about $312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth about $70,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of JOANN by 43.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 486,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 146,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JOANN by 135.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 338,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

