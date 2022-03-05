JMP Securities Trims 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Target Price to $18.00

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DIBS. Zacks Investment Research raised 1stdibs.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered 1stdibs.Com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1stdibs.Com has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

DIBS stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. 1stdibs.Com has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. 1stdibs.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $387,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $100,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,318 shares of company stock worth $1,069,051.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 80,103 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $5,839,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 531.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 123,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 103,570 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.