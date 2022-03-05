JMP Securities Lowers C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $59.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $96.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 194.26% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AI. Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.
Shares of NYSE AI opened at $20.05 on Thursday. C3.ai has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $98.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 547,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 496,030 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 312,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.
C3.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
