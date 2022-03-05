JMP Securities Lowers C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $59.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $96.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 194.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AI. Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $20.05 on Thursday. C3.ai has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $98.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 547,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 496,030 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 312,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

