Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $18,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

NYSE:INSW opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $937.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.13.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 92.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Seaways by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in International Seaways by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in International Seaways by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,886 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

