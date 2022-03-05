Jefferies Group LLC Invests $379,000 in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 54,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.37% of Condor Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDOR. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDOR stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $117.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $7.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

