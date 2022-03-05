Jefferies Group LLC Invests $268,000 in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,915,000 after buying an additional 187,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of James River Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after buying an additional 1,389,914 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its position in shares of James River Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,609,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,745,000 after buying an additional 41,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,693,000 after purchasing an additional 151,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 167,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.41. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.12%.

In other news, CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Adam Abram acquired 24,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

