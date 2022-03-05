Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $458.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $384.89 and a 200-day moving average of $360.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $462.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.48.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

