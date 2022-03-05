Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Methanex by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 34,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Methanex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 118,088 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

MEOH opened at $51.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.35. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.77.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

