Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,362 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 92.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 134,962 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 50,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 109,134.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 172.2% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

NYSE:SCI opened at $61.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.41. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $256,168.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,453 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Service Co. International (Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.