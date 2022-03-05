Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 7,398 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLY opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

