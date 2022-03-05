Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.12. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
