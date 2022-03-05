Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Thales from €125.00 ($140.45) to €100.00 ($112.36) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thales presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

THLLY stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Thales has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $24.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

