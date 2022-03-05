Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for UWM in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.71.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. UWM has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UWM by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UWM by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 123,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of UWM by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 41,847 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UWM news, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708 in the last ninety days.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

