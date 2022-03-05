Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.48). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.99) EPS.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $30.45 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $99,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $329,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,357. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

