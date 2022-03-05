Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RYCEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 132 ($1.77) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.62) to GBX 97 ($1.30) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

