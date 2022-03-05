Jefferies Financial Group Comments on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $18.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.