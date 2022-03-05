JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.35) to GBX 265 ($3.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 270 ($3.62) to GBX 54 ($0.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,150 ($15.43) to GBX 240 ($3.22) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.35) to GBX 260 ($3.49) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.