JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JD.com were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in JD.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in JD.com by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ JD opened at $63.59 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.05.
JD.com Profile (Get Rating)
JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
